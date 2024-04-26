GOT PLANS? If you're an adult, a kid, or you're hungry, you'll want to read on

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — What are your plans for the weekend? If it's hanging with the kids or getting some time to yourself there's all kinds of fun stuff happening. I can share everything going on.. we'd be here all day, so here's a taste!

Cape Coral Culture Fest

The City of Cape Coral is celebrating culture with live music, performances, international food, and more! Everyone is welcome to the Free event. It's Saturday, April 27 from 11- 4pm at 528 Cultural Park Blvd.

Sunsets@Sunsplash:

No little ones allowed at this event on Saturday!

Parents Night Out on Saturday, April 27 from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy exclusive access to SunSplash, DJ and Foam Party! There is even a meal included. Must be 21 and up!

Spring Fling at C'MON Naples:

The kids will love going to C'MON Naples for Spring Fling! The fun event runs from 10 - 1pm and will have face painting, a mini petting zoo, STEAM experiments and more!

Kids Run the Bases @ Hammon Stadium:

Where are my baseball kids? You little ones 12 and under can get i FREE to the Mussels game on Sunday and they get to go on the field. They can play catch before the game from 11 - 11:30am and then they can run the bases after the game is over! Get Tickets Here

