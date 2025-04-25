GOT PLANS? | An '80s Pub Crawl, A Beach Cleanup, and Garden Fest this weekend!

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're an '80s fan or looking to give back, there's something for everyonen across Southwest Florida this weekend!

Do The ’80s Pub Crawl – Fort Myers

Relive the vibrant fun of the '80s at the Do The '80s Pub Crawl this Saturday in Downtown Fort Myers! Wear your neon colors and leg warmers for a night filled with social media challenges, a Best Dressed Contest, and more. Tickets are $15 to $19.

Naples Pier Beach Cleanup

Want to give back? Join the Naples Pier Beach Cleanup on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Provided by The Healthy Earth Org, everything you need—including tools and snacks—will be offered. Bring your reusable water bottle and a sunny attitude as we work to keep our beaches clean and beautiful!

Florida-Friendly Garden Fest

Garden lovers will enjoy the Florida-Friendly Garden Fest on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte. Admission is free, and it features a Master Gardener Plant Sale, vendors, free tote bags, and kid-friendly activities—perfect to spark your gardening passion!

Cape Coral Culture Fest

Wrap up your weekend at the Cape Coral Culture Fest on Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM at Cultural Park. This free event celebrates diverse cultures with live performances, international food vendors, and local artisan booths. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a day filled with sights and sounds!

Whether you’re partying it up in the past or giving back to your community, you’re sure to make some great memories this weekend! Stay safe and have fun.

~Amy

