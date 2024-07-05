GOT PLANS? | A Patriotic drone show, an art festival, hats, brunch and bands

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're into dazzling drone shows, live music, arts and crafts, or bottomless mimosas, there's something for everyone in SWFL this weekend.

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Location: Paradise Coast Sports Complex

If you missed the fireworks but still want to celebrate with a big show in the sky we've got just the thing. There will be bounce houses, music, food, a movie on the big screen and a drone show on Saturday from 6-11pm. Admission and parking are free!

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Bay Street Yard, Downtown Fort Myers

Check out Rock Republic at the new Bay Street Yard.

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: Cape Coral

Who doesn't love Sunday Brunch?! Add in a pop up shop from the Haute Hatter and it's gonna be an amazing day! Make sure to reserve a table if you want to attend.

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way

This is an indoor event where you can check out local artwork, handcrafted clothing, jewelry, beach décor, and more.

No matter what you do have fun and be safe!