GOT PLANS? | A Medieval fair, Music & Seafood and your last chance for Holiday lights

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? From seafood festivals to medieval fairs and last-chance holiday lights, there’s something for everyone!

Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival

January 3rd – 5th | Fort Myers River District

The 4th Annual Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival is happening this weekend with free admission and plenty of fresh seafood, live music, and shopping! Enjoy food from Florida’s coastal waters while listening to top local bands like Thunder Beach, Rock Candy, and Memphis Lightning. There’s also a variety of arts, crafts, and specialty vendors to explore.



Friday: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM



Bonita Springs Renaissance Faire

January 4th – 5th | Bonita Springs

Step into a world of knights and jesters at the Venezia Renaissance Faire. Watch jousting, enjoy fire-eaters and acrobats, and shop medieval-inspired goods. The event is perfect for the whole family, with hands-on activities like archery and treasure hunts.

Event Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM (Saturday & Sunday)

Holiday Lights at Edison & Ford Winter Estates

January 3rd – 5th | Fort Myers

Don’t miss the final weekend of Holiday Nights at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates. Experience thousands of lights, historic decorations, and live performances. Guided tours are available at 6:00 and 7:00 PM.

Event Hours: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Naples New Year’s Art Fair

January 4th – 5th | Cambier Park, Naples

The 29th Annual New Year’s Art Fair showcases over 200 artists in Cambier Park. Find everything from paintings to jewelry and photography. Admission is free, so it's a perfect outing for art lovers!

Event Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Saturday & Sunday)

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, exploring a medieval fair, or enjoying festive lights, this weekend in Southwest Florida has something for everyone!

Have fun!

~Amy

