GOT PLANS? | A first taste of fall, Beer Brewer Olympic Games and lots of live music

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for something exciting to do this weekend, you’re in luck. From toe-tapping tunes to fall festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations, there’s something for everyone. Here's a taste of some of the happenings....

🎶 Island Hopper Songwriter Fest

Kicking off this weekend is the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, a 10-day celebration of music featuring some of the best BMI singer-songwriters from Nashville and beyond. The festivities start on Captiva Island and will then groove their way to Cape Coral and downtown Fort Myers throughout the week, wrapping up on Fort Myers Beach.

Most shows are free, with a few special ticketed experiences, including a headliner show at the Pink Shell Beach Resort. It’s the perfect way to enjoy live music while soaking up the sun. Check out the full schedule here.

Friendly Forest Fall Festival

Looking for family-friendly fun? Head over to the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium this weekend for the Friendly Forest Fall Festival! Happening on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM, this festival is all about welcoming fall with open arms.

You’ll find a pumpkin patch, games, scavenger hunts, and even trivia contests. Plus, don’t miss the chance to meet Smokey Bear, decorate pumpkins, and enjoy live music and delicious eats from local food trucks like Jimmy’s Smokin’ BBQ. Admission is just $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

🎨 Fall Arts & Crafts Fair at Bell Tower

Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM, the Fall Arts & Crafts Fair at Bell Tower looks like a great time. You’ll find local vendors, crafters, and artists showcasing their amazing work. It’s a fantastic way to support local talent and maybe even find a unique piece to take home.

🍺 3rd Annual Oktoberfest at Hopsized Brewing

Prost! If you’re in the mood for some Bavarian cheer, make your way to Hopsized Brewing in Bonita Springs for their 3rd Annual Oktoberfest! With German-style food, local brews, games, and exciting giveaways, this is sure to be a fun-filled day. And don’t forget to catch the Brewers Olympic Games, where local breweries will compete for the coveted 2024 title.

No matter what you do I hope you enjoy your weekend!

Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

