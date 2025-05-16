GOT PLANS? | A film festival, inflatable 5k, Family fun and Celtic music this weekend

From family-friendly health fairs to film festivals, Celtic celebrations and inflatable obstacle courses there’s a lot going on this weekend in SWFL. Here's a look at just a few events you can check out.

Haitian Heritage Month Family Fun Day

The Haitian-American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida is hosting a Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hallelujah Community Church in Fort Myers.

The free event offers health screenings, wellness resources and fitness tips, with medical professionals on-site to answer questions. It's a family-friendly gathering designed to help community members prioritize their health and well-being.

Fort Myers Film Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Film buffs won't want to miss the 15th annual Fort Myers Film Festival, running May 14-18 at venues including the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

This Saturday features a special 7 p.m. screening of "Curveballs," a documentary about America's only amputee baseball team. Director John Biffar's film includes legendary one-handed pitcher Jim Abbott, and the entire amputee baseball team will be present for a post-film discussion.

The festival also includes screenings at BIG ARTS on Sanibel, full-dome shows at Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium, and events at eco-conscious Babcock Ranch. Tickets are available HERE.

Celtic Music Takes Over Fishermen's Village

Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda presents its 5th annual Day of Celtic Music on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., with free admission and parking.

The celebration features performances by the McIntyre Band, Emily Ann Thompson, Black Thorn Brigade Band, Kellyn Celtic Dancers, and West of Galway. Visitors can also enjoy Fairy Hair Designs by Barefoot Beauty, visit the Parrot Outreach Society booth, and browse various vendors along the Village promenade.

Bounce Your Way Through The Great Inflatable 5K

For the more adventurous, The Great Inflatable 5K comes to Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Saturday morning. With waves starting at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m., participants will navigate a course featuring 12 inflatable obstacles (which they'll encounter twice for a total of 24 obstacles).

The spectator-friendly course consists of two loops of a 1.5-mile track, making it easy for friends and family to cheer you on. The event is suitable for all skill levels, though participants must be at least 42 inches tall. Registration is open at greatinflatable5k.com.

Whether you're looking to improve your health, enjoy some culture, or just have some bouncy fun, Southwest Florida has something for everyone this Saturday. Stay Safe and Have Fun!

~Amy