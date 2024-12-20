GOT PLANS? | A Boat parade, an Enchanted Circus and Holiday Science this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a festive boat parade, a circus spectacular, or family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend in SWFL. Here's a look at just some of the events you can go to.

Holiday Boat-A-Long & Christmas Movie in Cape Coral

Join the fun at the Holiday Boat-A-Long at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral. This free, family-friendly event features food trucks, live performances, and a boat parade that lights up the canals of South Cape Coral. The evening wraps up with a screening of The Polar Express on a giant inflatable screen. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Four Freedoms Park, Cape Coral

Burroughs Home Holiday Family Festival

Celebrate the season at the Holiday Family Festival at the Burroughs Home in Fort Myers. This free event offers tours of the beautifully decorated historic home, along with food trucks, a Grinch Bounce House, face painting, and fun games for the kids. Santa will also be there, ready for photos!

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Burroughs Home, Fort Myers

Enchanted Holiday Circus in Port Charlotte

Experience the magic of the season at the Enchanted Holiday Circus in Port Charlotte. Under the big top, enjoy thrilling circus acts, festive performances, and plenty of holiday cheer for the whole family.

Holiday Science Spectacular in Naples

Join Mr. Glen for a fun and educational evening at the Holiday Science Spectacular at the Norris Center in Naples. Enjoy winter-themed science experiments, lots of laughs, and hands-on learning for all ages.

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15

Location: Norris Center, Naples

Grab your family and friends and have fun this weekend!

~Amy

