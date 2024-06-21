GOT PLANS? A beer and unicorn mash-up, some thrilling soccer and 60 kinds of mangoes in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, FLA. — Got plans this weekend? From unicorns to soccer and mango tasting, there’s something for everyone! Here’s just a few of the things you and the family can check out!

UnicornFest at Millennial Brewing Co. - Saturday, June 22nd

Location: Millennial Brewing Co., Fort Myers, FL

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Calling all unicorn lovers enthusiasts! Millennial Brewing Co. in Fort Myers wants you to join their whimsical celebration at UnicornFest 2024. There will be costume contests for both kids and pets, unicorn-themed vendors, face painting, a bounce house, and much more. It’s a family-friendly event with a magical twist

Annual #FMBrew Summer Beer Fest - June 20th-23rd

Location: Fort Myers Brewing Co., Fort Myers, FL

Time:

Friday & Saturday: 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Fort Myers Brewing Co. is hosting a four-day extravaganza of live music, local food trucks, and over 50 specialty beers. Want live music? Good! There will be performances by the Ben Allen Band, Rock Republic, Chasing Denver, The Rowdy Bards, Steely Pan, and more. Bring the whole family (pets included) for a weekend of great vibes and fantastic brews!

European Cup 2024 and Copa América Viewing Party - Sunday June 23rd

Location: German American Social Club, Cape Coral, FL

Time: 3:00 & 6:00 PM

Soccer fans, unite!

Whether you call is Fussball or Soccer if you live the sport why not watch Sunday's games with fellow enthusiasts at the German American Social Club in Cape Coral?

The games are part of the European Cup and Copa América. Switzerland vs. Germany kicks off at 3:00 PM, followed by America vs. Bolivia at 6:00 PM. Enjoy delicious drinks and food while cheering on your favorite teams with fellow soccer fans! The fun will happen in Edelweiss Hall.

Mango FarmFest at Gathering Grove - Sunday, June 23rd

Location: Gathering Grove, Bookelia, Pine Island, FL

Time: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

For all the mango lovers out there, head over to Pine Island for the Mango Farm Fest at Gathering Grove. Explore a stunning variety of 60 mango types, indulge in various mango tastings, embark on farm tours, and engage in learning activities. This free event also offers a petting zoo, kids' activities, and more. It’s a perfect day out for the whole family.

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you have a great time!

