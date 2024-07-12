GOT PLANS? | A back to school bash, a little drama and a whole lot of reptiles

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Here’s a look at some of the things happening that you and the family can head to.

Block Party - Cape Coral Saturday, July 13th from 10am - 2pm

Celebrate Parks and Recreation month at the Youth Center and Skate Park in Cape Coral! The Youth Center kicks off the day with a block party featuring food, water slides, games, music, and more. Enjoy a day of free entertainment with friends and family. Meanwhile, the Skate Park is free to get in all day. The fun runs from 10am-2pm.

Legally Blonde The Musical at Fort Myers Theatre Saturday, July 13th - 1:00 and 6:00pm

Experience the beloved Legally Blonde The Musical live at the Fort Myers Theatre. Follow Elle Woods on her journey as she challenges stereotypes and pursues her dreams at Harvard Law. The songs, dances and fun on stage are sure to keep you smiling.Buy Tickets here

Back to School Family Fun Bash @ FleaMasters Flea Market, July 13th - 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Head over to the FleaMasters Flea Market in Fort Myers for a Back to School Family Fun Bash! Kids will enjoy activities like face painting, bounce houses, pony rides, and a petting zoo. There will also be a school supply giveaway, making it a perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials for the upcoming school year. Giveaway is while supplies last.

Repticon at Charlotte County Fairgrounds - July 13th - 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Do reptiles excited you? Why not head to Repticon in Port Charlotte at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

They’ll have snakes, spiders and supplies that you can buy on hand. $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under 5.

Whatever you plan to do this weekend I hope you have fun and stay safe!!!

