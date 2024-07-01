GOT PLANS? | 4th of July events across Southwest Florida

Get your red, white and blue ready! It’s time to celebrate our country’s independence. Southwest Florida is gearing up for a slew of celebrations. Whether you’re looking for fireworks, parades, or family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look of some of the events happening!



LEE COUNTY

Cape Coral

Red, White, and Boom

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

• Location: Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge

• Details: Celebrate with SWFL's largest single-day event featuring fireworks, entertainment, food and all kinds of family fun. It's free to attend.

Downtown Fort Myers

Downtown 4th of July Celebration

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Concert starts at 8:00 pm, fireworks at 9:45 pm

• Location: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

• Details: Head to downtown Fort Myers to celebrate the 4th. There will be a tribute to our veterans, fireworks, food and fun. It's free to attend and VIP tickets are available.

4th of July Rooftop Bash at Sidney Berne Davis Art Center

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

• Location: Sidney’s Rooftop

• Details: Enjoy an exclusive rooftop celebration featuring unlimited beer & wine, food, swag gifts, and live entertainment. $99 for general admission

Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach Fireworks

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Fireworks begin at approximately 9:00 pm

• Location: Times Square

• Details: Bring a beach chair and enjoy the display. It’s the first fireworks display since Hurricane Ian. Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 8:30 pm to11:00 pm. so plan accordingly.

Sanibel Island

July 4th Parade

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: 9:30 am

• Location: Starts at Tarpon Bay Road and Periwinkle Way

• Details: The annual parade is coming back with the theme, "Stronger Together"! Keep in mind there will be road closures from 9:00 am to noon.

Sanibel Recreation Center 4th of July Celebration

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

• Location: Sanibel Recreation Center

• Details: Family-friendly activities including crafts, games, bounce houses and swimming. It’s free to get in, too.

Bonita Springs

Star Spangled Bonita

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Starts at 6:00 pm

• Location: Riverside Park

• Details: Music by The Ben Allen Band, a drone show, fireworks and more! It’s free to attend.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Fisherman's Village

Independence Day Holiday Celebration

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Throughout the day, fireworks at 9:00 pm

• Location: Fishermen’s Village

• Details: Live music, waterfront festivities, and a spectacular fireworks display. Free admission and parking.

Babcock Ranch

Fourth of July Celebration

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Fourth of July 5K – 7:30 AM, Golf Cart Parade (After 5k), Drone show to wrap up the festivities at 9pm

• Location: Babcock Ranch

• Details: BabcockRanchLiving.com

COLLIER COUNTY

Naples

Fourth of July Fireworks

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Dusk

• Location: Naples Pier

• Details: Fireworks show by the Naples Pier.



HENDRY COUNTY

Clewiston

July 4th Fireworks Show

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: 6:30 pm - dusk

• Location: Sugarland Park Complex

• Details: Food trucks, music, and fireworks at dusk. Free admission.

Labelle

Community Celebration

• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

• Time: Starts at Noon

• Location: Barron Park

• Details: Parade, live music, vendors, and a fireworks display. Free admission.

Whatever you do this 4th of July, I hope you have a great time and celebrate safely! Have fun!

