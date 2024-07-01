GOT PLANS? | 4th of July events across Southwest Florida

Get your red, white and blue ready! It’s time to celebrate our country’s independence. Southwest Florida is gearing up for a slew of celebrations. Whether you’re looking for fireworks, parades, or family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look of some of the events happening!
LEE COUNTY
Cape Coral
Red, White, and Boom
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
• Location: Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge
• Details: Celebrate with SWFL's largest single-day event featuring fireworks, entertainment, food and all kinds of family fun. It's free to attend.
Downtown Fort Myers
Downtown 4th of July Celebration
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Concert starts at 8:00 pm, fireworks at 9:45 pm
• Location: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
• Details: Head to downtown Fort Myers to celebrate the 4th. There will be a tribute to our veterans, fireworks, food and fun. It's free to attend and VIP tickets are available.
4th of July Rooftop Bash at Sidney Berne Davis Art Center
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
• Location: Sidney’s Rooftop
• Details: Enjoy an exclusive rooftop celebration featuring unlimited beer & wine, food, swag gifts, and live entertainment. $99 for general admission
Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach Fireworks
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Fireworks begin at approximately 9:00 pm
• Location: Times Square
• Details: Bring a beach chair and enjoy the display. It’s the first fireworks display since Hurricane Ian. Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 8:30 pm to11:00 pm. so plan accordingly.
Sanibel Island
July 4th Parade
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: 9:30 am
• Location: Starts at Tarpon Bay Road and Periwinkle Way
• Details: The annual parade is coming back with the theme, "Stronger Together"! Keep in mind there will be road closures from 9:00 am to noon.
Sanibel Recreation Center 4th of July Celebration
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
• Location: Sanibel Recreation Center
• Details: Family-friendly activities including crafts, games, bounce houses and swimming. It’s free to get in, too.
Bonita Springs
Star Spangled Bonita
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Starts at 6:00 pm
• Location: Riverside Park
• Details: Music by The Ben Allen Band, a drone show, fireworks and more! It’s free to attend.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Fisherman's Village
Independence Day Holiday Celebration
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Throughout the day, fireworks at 9:00 pm
• Location: Fishermen’s Village
• Details: Live music, waterfront festivities, and a spectacular fireworks display. Free admission and parking.
Babcock Ranch
Fourth of July Celebration
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Fourth of July 5K – 7:30 AM, Golf Cart Parade (After 5k), Drone show to wrap up the festivities at 9pm
• Location: Babcock Ranch
• Details: BabcockRanchLiving.com
COLLIER COUNTY
Naples
Fourth of July Fireworks
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Dusk
• Location: Naples Pier
• Details: Fireworks show by the Naples Pier.
HENDRY COUNTY
Clewiston
July 4th Fireworks Show
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: 6:30 pm - dusk
• Location: Sugarland Park Complex
• Details: Food trucks, music, and fireworks at dusk. Free admission.
Labelle
Community Celebration
• Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
• Time: Starts at Noon
• Location: Barron Park
• Details: Parade, live music, vendors, and a fireworks display. Free admission.
Whatever you do this 4th of July, I hope you have a great time and celebrate safely! Have fun!