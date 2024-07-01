Watch Now
GOT PLANS? | 4th of July events across Southwest Florida

From fireworks to parades and family friendly festivals, there's something for everyone this Independence Day
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Get your red, white and blue ready! It’s time to celebrate our country’s independence. Southwest Florida is gearing up for a slew of celebrations. Whether you’re looking for fireworks, parades, or family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look of some of the events happening!
 
LEE COUNTY

Cape Coral

Red, White, and Boom
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location: Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge
Details: Celebrate with SWFL's largest single-day event featuring fireworks, entertainment, food and all kinds of family fun. It's free to attend.

Downtown Fort Myers

 Downtown 4th of July Celebration
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Concert starts at 8:00 pm, fireworks at 9:45 pm
Location: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
Details: Head to downtown Fort Myers to celebrate the 4th. There will be a tribute to our veterans, fireworks, food and fun. It's free to attend and VIP tickets are available.

4th of July Rooftop Bash at Sidney Berne Davis Art Center
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location: Sidney’s Rooftop
Details: Enjoy an exclusive rooftop celebration featuring unlimited beer & wine, food, swag gifts, and live entertainment. $99 for general admission

Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach Fireworks
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Fireworks begin at approximately 9:00 pm
Location: Times Square
Details: Bring a beach chair and enjoy the display. It’s the first fireworks display since Hurricane Ian. Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 8:30 pm to11:00 pm.  so plan accordingly.

Sanibel Island

July 4th Parade
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 9:30 am
Location: Starts at Tarpon Bay Road and Periwinkle Way
Details: The annual parade is coming back with the theme, "Stronger Together"! Keep in mind there will be road closures from 9:00 am to noon.

Sanibel Recreation Center 4th of July Celebration
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location: Sanibel Recreation Center
Details: Family-friendly activities including crafts, games, bounce houses and swimming. It’s free to get in, too.   

Bonita Springs

Star Spangled Bonita
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Starts at 6:00 pm
Location: Riverside Park
Details: Music by The Ben Allen Band, a drone show, fireworks and more! It’s free to attend.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Fisherman's Village
Independence Day Holiday Celebration
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Throughout the day, fireworks at 9:00 pm
Location: Fishermen’s Village
Details: Live music, waterfront festivities, and a spectacular fireworks display. Free admission and parking.

Babcock Ranch

Fourth of July Celebration
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Fourth of July 5K – 7:30 AM, Golf Cart Parade (After 5k), Drone show to wrap up the festivities at 9pm
Location: Babcock Ranch
Details:  BabcockRanchLiving.com

COLLIER COUNTY

Naples

Fourth of July Fireworks
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Dusk
Location: Naples Pier
Details: Fireworks show by the Naples Pier.

 
HENDRY COUNTY

Clewiston

July 4th Fireworks Show
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm - dusk
Location: Sugarland Park Complex
Details: Food trucks, music, and fireworks at dusk. Free admission.

Labelle

Community Celebration
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: Starts at Noon
Location: Barron Park
Details: Parade, live music, vendors, and a fireworks display. Free admission.  

Whatever you do this 4th of July, I hope you have a great time and celebrate safely! Have fun!

