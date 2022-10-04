Goodwill providing vouchers to help those negatively affected by Hurricane Ian

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida (SWFL) is providing vouchers for people who have lost personal belongings due to Hurricane Ian.

They hope that 'the free vouchers will replace some belongings, and help the community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian'

The vouchers are for $25 and has a limit of 4 per family. They are available at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. :



Del Prado, 3226 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

LaBelle, 91 S. Lee Street, LaBelle

Bonita Springs, 11601 Bonita Beach Road SE.

Palm Beach, 4162 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

Clewiston Goodwill, 957 W Sugarland Hwy

Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S., Cape Coral

The vouchers will be available until further notice.