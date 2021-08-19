Watch
Goodwill opens new Bonita Springs store, resource center

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida (Facebook)
Goodwill Bonita Springs
Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 19, 2021
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bargain hunters and those seeking new career paths have another resource available to do both.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida celebrated the grand opening of their new Bonita Springs facility on Wednesday.

In addition to low-cost housewares and clothing, the store's Community Resource Center offers skills testing, employment services, unemployment assistance and English as a Second Language (ESL) materials free to the public.

The new store is located at 11601 Bonita Beach Road SE.

