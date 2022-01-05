Goodwill accepting applications for small business classes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is accepting applicants for a six-week training program for those interesting in starting up a small business.

The MicroEnterprise Institute, as it is called, is scheduled for Feb. 7 – March 17, 2022.

According to Goodwill, "graduates complete a comprehensive training course and prepare a solid plan to guide their start-up." They work with mentors and hear from experts in areas of accounting, legal, marketing, insurance and funding.

To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call (239) 995-2106 ext. 2304. The session is $80, but volunteer hours can be substituted for the fee if income requirements are met.