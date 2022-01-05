Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goodwill accepting applications for small business classes

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX
Goodwill.png
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:27:22-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is accepting applicants for a six-week training program for those interesting in starting up a small business.

The MicroEnterprise Institute, as it is called, is scheduled for Feb. 7 – March 17, 2022.

According to Goodwill, "graduates complete a comprehensive training course and prepare a solid plan to guide their start-up." They work with mentors and hear from experts in areas of accounting, legal, marketing, insurance and funding.

To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call (239) 995-2106 ext. 2304. The session is $80, but volunteer hours can be substituted for the fee if income requirements are met.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4