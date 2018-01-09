Good Samaritan receives Phoenix Award for saving a man's life

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Good Samaritans are being honored for saving a man's life after he had a heart attack a few months ago.

Ronald Katz had a heart attack while playing tennis. Now, he said he feels lucky to be alive.

Bystanders rushed to his side and used a defibrillator to restart Katz' heart.

Last night, the good Samaritans received the Phoenix Award for their quick thinking.

Jonathan Hernandez said he couldn't believe what happened on the court.

"I didn't even know what was going on until I woke up in the hospital three days later." Katz said.

A few of those who helped Katz have medical backgrounds and said the best thing to do to prepare for that kind of emergency is take a CPR class.