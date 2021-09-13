Golisano Children's Hospital offers mobile vaccinations

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida will offer free vaccinations against COVID-19 this week starting Monday, September 13, 2021.

The following stops include:



Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 Time: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Location: Waters Edge Church, 2213 Country Club Blvd., Cape Coral

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 Time: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Location: Healthy Life Center, 42880 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch

Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Location: Hideaway Beach Club, 333 Hideaway Cir. N., Marco Island *This stop is primarily for second doses, but the first dose will be provided. If you receive the first dose at this location, you may have to attend another site for the second dose.

Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 Time: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Location: Quail West community, 5950 Burnham Rd., Naples

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 Time: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Location: Amigos Center, 106 S. 2nd St., Immokalee



The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for their vaccination.

Anyone ages 12 years old and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health's Community Vaccination Clinic, which is located at Gulf Coast Medical Center. For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.