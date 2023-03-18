Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Golden Gate Parkway closed due to two-vehicle crash

Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:12 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 04:12:32-04

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking people to seek an alternate route this morning, after a two-vehicle crash. According to the Sherrif's Office, Eastbound Golden Gate Parkway is shutdown at Collier Boulevard. It is not known if someone was injured during the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM