Golden Gate Parkway closed due to two-vehicle crash

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking people to seek an alternate route this morning, after a two-vehicle crash. According to the Sherrif's Office, Eastbound Golden Gate Parkway is shutdown at Collier Boulevard. It is not known if someone was injured during the crash.

Eastbound Golden Gate Parkway is shut down at Collier Blvd. due to a two-vehicle crash. Please use caution in the area and seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/sj4ceMphXg — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) March 18, 2023