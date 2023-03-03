Golden Gate Estates evacuation due to brush fire

Deputies are evacuating residents on 18th Avenue NW and Jung Blvd. in Golden Gate Estates due to a brush fire in the area. Wilson Blvd. is closed between 24th Ave NE and 47th Ave NE due to the fire.

Monitor CCSO’s social media for any further evacuations and road closures pic.twitter.com/rRGmRnjKj9

— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) March 3, 2023