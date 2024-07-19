GLOBAL TECH OUTAGE: Check out impacts here in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla — A global IT outage is causing problems at airports, banks, and other businesses across the world Friday morning.

UPDATE: 8:58 AM

Collier County Government:



Collier County Government is experiencing issues related to the global technology outage. Email services are currently not available.

The Collier 311 Service is available for non-emergency information. You can reach Collier 311 Customer Service Representatives by dialing 311 on your phone. Information and services are also available throughCollier 311.comand via the Collier 311 mobile app.

Further updates will be provided as services become available.

UPDATE: 8:45 AM

Southwest Florida International Airport:



Computer systems for United and American Airlines are back up and running. Flights will slowly start taking off again

Lee County Justice Center:



There are no signs that the outage has had any impact on any computer systems

UPDATE: 7:45 am

Southwest Florida International Airport:



Delta, Frontier, and international flights are all reporting delays and cancellations

United and American systems are starting to come back on board.

There are long lines of people waiting to change their flights

Fox 4 Travelers wait in line at RSW during a global IT outage on Friday morning.

Punta Gorda Airport:



Every Allegiant flight between 6am and 7:40am was canceled. The airline is telling travelers to check with the airline before they leave for the airport

flypgd.com Departure board from Punta Gorda Airport on Friday Morning

Lee Health:

Like many others around the globe, Lee Health began experiencing general service disruption overnight due to a software bug in a widely used security product. Our IT response team was quickly mobilized and are working to return all systems to normal operation as quickly as possible.



Our most critical systems are operational. This includes full operation of Epic, our electronic health record system and MyChart, Lee Health’s patient portal. Employees may experience some disruption connecting their devices to our network as we work to restore device functionality.



This event did not involve any form of unauthorized access to Lee Health systems, data, or networks.



Our hospitals, pharmacies and emergency rooms are fully operational and we plan to open our physician offices as normal this morning.



We will provide further updates as needed. Mary Briggs, Lee Health Spokesperson

Lee County Sheriff's Office



No impacts from the outage at this time

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

We are seeing some impacts, but we have workarounds in place to still be able to provide our services to the community. Chris Hall, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer

Original reporting of outage:

Microsoft 365 said early Friday that services were starting to return to normal.

"The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services. We're conducting additional mitigations to provide relief," the company said.

The outage was linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.

Amid the outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said that several airlines have requested assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved.

FlightAware reported that over 700 U.S. flights have been canceled as of early Friday morning. Additionally, nearly 1,200 flights have been delayed.

Police departments across the U.S. have reported that the outage has affected their 911 service. Many police departments are encouraging the public to contact them via non-emergency lines until the outage is resolved.

