'What in the world?': Some of Milton's worst damage was 80 miles from any beach

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Lakeport are still recovering after a powerful tornado, spawned by Hurricane Milton, tore through the Twin Palms RV Resort on Wednesday, destroying 29 homes and causing widespread damage.

The tornado flipped cars, uprooted trees, and left behind a scene of devastation. Power lines were knocked down and crews were still working on Thursday to get them back up.

Residents felt they had little warning before the tornado hit. A tornado watch had been issued for Glades County, along with the rest of Southwest Florida, as the area braced for Hurricane Milton's impacts.

"It was a shocker," said Carl Paschal, a local resident who lives down the street. "I’ve been through waterspouts, but nothing like this. It’s very scary," he added.

The tornado ripped through the resort just off State Road 78, tossing metal debris into trees and leaving streets filled with rubble.

"It sucked down the attic fan, the staircase, and all the foliage from the trees in the back," Paschal said. "It just sucked everything up in the air. I was thinking, 'What in the world...?' It was a mess," he explained.

Paschal’s home was spared by a weaker tornado that hit the area, but he said the damage at the RV resort was shocking.

"We’ve got a friend who got hit—she’s the one in the hospital," he said.

According to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, one person was hospitalized with broken bones and six others were injured. Fortunately, no one was killed.

Neighbors say it could take weeks or even months to clean up and rebuild, but they remain hopeful.

"This is a very cooperative neighborhood," Paschal said. "People here are helping each other. We’ll get through this," he added.

The National Guard is on-site to assist families affected by the storm, according to Glades County Emergency Management. Plans for long-term housing are still being discussed. Some residents are staying with family, while others are moving into temporary shelters.