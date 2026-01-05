'VERY DANGEROUS INTERSECTION': People in Moore Haven push for safety measures

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. — People who live in Moore Haven are concerned about a busy intersection and they want safety improvements at the junction of Highway 27 and State Road 78.

The intersection has been a source of worry for people who say it poses risks to drivers, especially people unfamiliar with the area.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with residents about their concerns:

Moore Haven residents push for safety improvements at what they call a dangerous intersection

"It's been a dangerous intersection as long as I've been coming up here," said Jim Simon, who moved to Moore Haven about 20 years ago.

George Humphries, another Moore Haven resident, explained that he has seen the challenge for visitors.

"If you come through here and you're not from this area, this thing gets you," he said.

Frank Herbert echoed these concerns about the intersection's safety.

"It's just a very, very dangerous intersection right now, and it has been for many years," Herbert said.

FOX 4 The intersection currently has stop signs on both sides of SR 78, but Moore Haven residents would like a traffic signal installed.

People tell Moore Haven Community Correspondent, Allie Kaiser, they would like to see improvements, including a traffic light, warning signs before the intersection, and improved lighting in the area.

For Humphries, this has been an ongoing concern.

When Kaiser asked how long this had been a point of conversation for him, Humphries replied, "Since I was in high school."

The intersection is within the Florida Department of Transportation's jurisdiction and is currently under construction, including lane widening. However, drivers say this construction has created additional problems.

"The white stripes are almost invisible," Herbert said.

Fox 4 FDOT is currently working on a project at the intersection to widen the roads. Some people said the new concrete and white stripes make it difficult to see where the lane is.

Simon agreed, noting the visibility issues.

"You really can't discern where the lanes are," Simon said.

Kaiser reached out to Glades County about the intersection, and a spokesperson provided this statement:

"The County has made several requests to FDOT for a traffic signal, and their response has been 'it is not warranted, the traffic counts do not support a signal'."

FOX 4 The intersection connects two busy roads in Moore Haven, and residents said the traffic gets more dangerous on weekends and holidays.

FDOT also responded with a statement explaining their process:

"The Florida Department of Transportation is aware of community concerns about safety and traffic operations at this intersection. FDOT routinely reviews traffic conditions, crash data, and operational performance along state roadways to determine appropriate improvements and prioritize projects.

FDOT currently has an active safety and improvement project at this location under Financial Project ID 441977-1 [swflroads.com]. This project includes concrete intersection reconstruction, milling and resurfacing of the roadway, enhanced drainage, guardrail installation, signage upgrades, and updated pavement markings. Work began in late 2024 and is expected to be completed in early 2026. Intermittent lane closures and traffic pattern shifts have been necessary during construction to allow crews to safely complete these improvements.

These upgrades are being made to improve safety, enhance traffic flow, and reduce crash risk at the intersection.

FDOT follows federal and state traffic signal warrant criteria to determine whether a traffic signal is appropriate at a specific location. These criteria consider vehicle and pedestrian volumes, crash history, delay, and other operational factors.

FDOT continues to monitor traffic conditions and safety performance at this location. Should future data indicate changing conditions or a need for a signal or other improvements beyond the current construction project, those options will be evaluated as part of FDOT’s ongoing safety assessments."

FOX 4 FDOT says the current project it is working on is expected to be completed in early 2026.

Humphries conveyed the urgency he feels regarding his safety concerns.

"I don't want it to be your family, I don't want it to be my family, I don't want it to be someone else's family," Humphries said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

