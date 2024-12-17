MOOREHAVEN, Fla — Golfers had to hit the deck instead of their next show when bullets started flying by them at the Glades RV Resort Golf Course. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went there and spoke with a woman about the terrifying moments.

Watch Austin's report here...

‘It’s pretty traumatic’: Round of golf interrupted by rounds of bullets at Glades RV Resort course

The only thing in the air on Tuesday, at this course, were the golf balls. But Janis Andres said a couple of weeks back - when the women’s golf league was playing there - out of nowhere, bullets started whizzing by them.

“We started hearing them zing to the sides of us so we hit the ground, and several of the girls were in tears. You know, that’s pretty traumatic,” said Andres.

Andres said she’s still shaken over what happened, and thinks about the gunshots every time she plays She says she’s not just worried about the golfers - she’s worried about the people who live at the RV Park next to the course.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the Glades RV Resort Golf Course

She believes the bullets came from a private gun range not far from the course. “You never know whether they’re going to be flying across the course, what weapons they’re shooting that day or who’s shooting that day that may or may not be controlling their weapon,” said Andres.

Andres and some other players went to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies told them to go to county commissioners. So, they showed up at the meeting last week, and the commissioners told them the range owners have second amendment rights.

“We can’t stop them from shooting entirely because of their rights, but we can stop them from firing in your direction, hopefully,” said a commissioner.

Glades County December 10th Glades County Commissioners Meeting

“I’m hopeful that the guy realizes he’s endangering lives, and I hope that we can come to an agreement that works for everyone,” said Andres.

Austin reached out to the count and the sheriff’s office to see if they’re working on a solution - and if they could give me information about the range owner - but they didn’t call back.

“I’m not opposed to guns or shooting or a range, you know, I think that’s your right. But, I think there’s a place for it and that’s not the place,” said Andres.