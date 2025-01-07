MOOREHAVEN, Fla. — Last month, Fox 4 was at the Glades RV Resort golf course after rounds of golf were interrupted by rounds of bullets flying across the course - believed too be from a nearby gun range.

Now, a man says one of those bullets hit his RV. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went there to talk to him about what happened.

‘How can those bullets make it here?’: Bullets from nearby range whiz over golf course, piercing RV

When bullets buzzed by golfers on this courser back in December, Glenn Mlinar says he heard them from his RV.

“We’re sitting here and all of a sudden we heard bullets whizzing through the campground here,” recounted Mlinar. “We’re like holy crap that’s close - they were really close.”

As an avid gun owner who enjoys going to ranges, Mlinar says he supports the right to shoot - but believes safety comes first.

While washing his RV a week later, Mlinar said he found a bullet hole at head level - right next to his water control.

“If I was here hooking this up at the time I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said Mlinar.

Mlinar shows how the bullet pierced through into his shower. He said he reported it to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office, but says deputies told him it's a civil matter.

“I would think with a bullet hole through a camper it would be more than a civil matter,” said Mlinar.

Austin Schargorodski Bullet hole in Glenn Mlinar's RV shower

Schagorodski reached out to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Hardin says the range owner plans to make safety changes, but Mlinar said he’s been unable to reach him, and neither have we.

“I want to talk to him one on one just to say hey, can we make this right, make sure this doesn’t happen again. I’d like to see the berm they’re shooting at, like how can those bullets make it over here,” said Mlinar.

This issue was raised at a county commissioners meeting in December.

Commissioners said the gun range owner has Second Amendment rights, but they would work on having them direct the shooting away from the resort.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the Glades RV Resort Golf Course

Now, Mlinar said he and his neighbors plan to ask commissioners about updates on a solution at the upcoming meeting on Jan. 14.

“I’m hoping to get some answers at that commissioners meeting and hopefully get a hold of the owner,” said Mlinar.