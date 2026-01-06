First day in a new school: Moore Haven Elementary School opens for first time

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. — Students and staff at Moore Haven Elementary School are settling into their brand-new facility, marking a significant upgrade from their previous building.

The two-story complex welcomed students on Tuesday, for their first lessons in modern classrooms equipped with updated technology and enhanced security features that the old facility lacked.

"This is so great for our kids. They deserve something new and beautiful," said Jaclyne Pollard, principal of Moore Haven Elementary School.

Pollard explained that the new building was necessary because the previous facility was outdated in several areas.

"The old facility was very behind the times as far as technology went and as far as safety went," she said.

The new school features modern security systems and smart boards in classrooms.

Students are already noticing the differences in their new learning environment. Third-grader Bella described the building as big with stairs, while preschooler Elias expressed his excitement about the change.

Fox 4 Third-grade students wrote about how they felt as they entered the new school building during class. One student described it as a "new start."

John Wiseman, president of Wiseman Construction, the company that built the new facility, emphasized the building's durability and efficiency.

"It's a real fortress of a building. The systems inside the building are designed to need a lot less maintenance," Wiseman said.

The transition plan for the old facility includes demolishing the oldest sections while preserving newer buildings for re-purposing.

"There are some outlier buildings that are newer that are going to be refurbished and redone on the inside and used as office space and training space," Pollard said.

Fox 4 This is one of the classrooms in the new building. Classrooms have their own bathroom, so students will not have to leave the class, making it safer for them.

For educators like third-grade teacher Michael Allen, the new facility represents a rare opportunity in their careers.

"This is an opportunity a lot of teachers don't get," Allen said. "Being the first one in this classroom, I can literally say that was my classroom."

