Glades County Sheriff's Office scam warning

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — The Glades County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam across the county.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says the person is calling people and saying they are a deputy, and using the name of a real deputy.

The person will say you have a warrant for missing a Federal Jury Summons and ask for gift cards to pay so the warrant would not be served.

The Sheriff's Office says the person may have your name, address, and other basic information that can be found online.

The Glades County Sheriff's Office says they will never call and ask for any payment and you should never send any financial information.

If you get any calls like this, you should call the Glades County Sheriff's Office.

https://www.facebook.com/100068996176390/posts/301793438797193