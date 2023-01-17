Give Where You Live Collier foundation hosts the ninth annual fundraiser

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier Community Foundation has partnered, with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to host the ninth annual giving day in Collier County.

The event will be held from noon on Feb. 15 - Feb. 16th of 2023. Give Where You Live Collier provides 37 local nonprofits with a boost in donations, a $400,000 matching fund, $50,000 in prizes, and a $100,000 match from the Community Foundation.

Last year the event raised over $4 million for local nonprofits and has raised over $35 million since the event began in 2015.