Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Give Where You Live Collier foundation hosts the ninth annual fundraiser

Community Foundation Of Collier County .jpeg
Community Foundation of Collier County
Community Foundation Of Collier County .jpeg
CFCC GWYLC vertical logo.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:56:55-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier Community Foundation has partnered, with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to host the ninth annual giving day in Collier County.

The event will be held from noon on Feb. 15 - Feb. 16th of 2023. Give Where You Live Collier provides 37 local nonprofits with a boost in donations, a $400,000 matching fund, $50,000 in prizes, and a $100,000 match from the Community Foundation.

Last year the event raised over $4 million for local nonprofits and has raised over $35 million since the event began in 2015.

Anyone looking to donate or participate can visit GiveWhereYouLiveCollier.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM