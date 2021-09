FORT MYERS, Fla. — OneBlood is seeking donors this Labor Day weekend.

They will be hosting a special blood donation drive Sunday, September 5 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. outside the Regal Cinemas at Bell Tower in Fort Myers.

Registration is required; there are appointments for whole blood and double red cell donations. Click here to make your appointment online.

OneBlood reminds donors that masks will be required throughout the appointment regardless of vaccination status.