Gen Z renters view renting as smarter financial choice than buying homes

Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z renters see renting as better financial strategy than purchasing property amid high home prices and interest rates
Jeff Chiu/AP
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The American dream of homeownership is shifting as a new generation prioritizes renting over buying, with record numbers of households choosing rental properties amid ongoing housing affordability challenges.

Gen Z Chooses Renting Over Buying: The New American Dream?

There are currently a record 46 million renting households in the U.S., according to Census Bureau data, and many younger Americans are looking at renting as a long-term solution to the housing affordability crisis rather than a stepping stone to homeownership.

A recent survey found that nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z renters view renting as a smarter option than buying. Gen Zers were born between 1997 and 2012, and now represent more than 20% of the U.S. population.

This means their attitudes toward renting and homeownership could signal a massive shift for the entire country.

According to recent data by the National Association of Realtors, more homes were purchased last year by the Silent Generation — folks in their 80s and 90s — than by Gen Z.

The growth of the rental population in the country is leading to a push for more apartment construction, with developers expected to deliver more than half a million new apartment units this year, according to RentCafe.

Home prices are about 40% higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest rates remain high.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

