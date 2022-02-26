GCSO: Moore Haven man arrested for killing his grandfather

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Deputies say a Moore Haven man was arrested for killing his grandfather.

According to Glades County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 291 Palm Avenue Moore Haven on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. for shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they found 32-year-old Ricky Harrell standing outside the home with his hands up and told them “the gun is inside and no one else is here”.

Glades County Sheriff's Office

Deputies secured Ricky with restraints and entered the residence, where they found Peter Paul Matusiak, 75 years of age, deceased on the floor.

Investigators say it was clear Peter died due to a gunshot wound. They found two shotguns on the floor next to the victim.

According to the GCSO press release, detectives concluded that Peter, who is the grandfather of Ricky, was intoxicated and a verbal argument took place. During the argument, Ricky stated that Peter grabbed the shotgun to which Ricky then wrestled the shotgun away from Peter. Ricky further told Detectives that Peter lunged towards him, and he fired the shotgun striking Peter. Ricky then called 911 and met the deputies outside his residence.

Investigators learned Ricky made several comments to friends that he wanted to kill his grandparents.

Ricky Harrell was arrested and charged with murder of the first degree.

