Gator Mike's serving up scares this Halloween with 'Frightmare on 78' & Haunted Hike

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Spooky season is here and for many throughout Southwest Florida that means getting in the Halloween spirit.

Plenty of haunted attractions are popping up in our area, including a haunted walk and house at Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park. This is the final weekend for those to experience their 'Frightmare on 78' and Haunted Hike.

If haunted walks aren't your cup of tea, they also have a zombie paintball course where visitors can repel oncoming zombies with colorful ammo. Paintball guns are mounted for safety.

'Frightmare on 78' and the Haunted Hike will be open Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. from 7-10:30 p.m. You can find more information online right here.