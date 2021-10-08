Gator Mike's Family Fun Park expanding with new attractions planned

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral business is expanding so that you have more options when it comes to family friendly fun.

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park is adding a few new attractions to their already hefty resume.

For those familiar with Gator Mike’s you can still expect to see all of the current attractions. Go-carts, batting cages, mini golf, axe throwing- they’ll still be here. But it’s those attractions at night that will keep customers wanting more.

“I wanted to find things that fit the community, things that the community will find interesting and will embrace and can continue to support.”

Chris Scuderi is the owner of Gator Mike’s. It wasn't until 2019 that he was granted the keys after buying the entertainment venue.

"My vision was to bring this back to life and make it a destination in the Cape," he says. "Something the city and the community and larger Southwest Florida could be proud of and come and enjoy.”

The expansion project will see the addition of three main attractions to the park. Those are major concerts, a drive-in movie theater and a Mellow Mushroom restaurant.

“Gator Mike’s sees a quarter of a million people a year," said Scuderi. "We think the addition of the Mellow Mushroom and drive-in movie theater is going to add an additional 250 to 300,000. We’ll be over 500,000 people a year and that is my definition of a major destination.”

Scuderi says they plan to break ground in February and have the project done by August or September. But it’s not about the numbers.

If anything, it’s about helping families make memories which keeps them coming back for more.

“Let them have memories that will carry with them for years and years. They’ll think fondly of gator mike’s and all of the fun stuff to do and when they’re looking for fun stuff to do, they’ll come and hangout with us for a few hours or half a day or a day.”