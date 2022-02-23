Gas prices soaring amid international tensions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida gas prices are the highest they've been in nearly a decade, according to AAA. However, Economic analysts fear it could get worse depending on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

"I've definitely had to adjust something in my budget for sure," said Sean O'Connor at the gas pump.

He paid almost $35 for his tank Tuesday, something that was much cheaper almost one year ago.

"This car would have been $15 to $20 to fill it up."

That's a big difference for someone who fills up almost every day because he drives around so much for work.

Department of Finance and Economics Professor Dr. Thomas Smythe said those prices could keep ticking up as the price per barrel also increases.

"We'll probably start to absorb that here in the market in the next three or four days.

While this isn't the first time we've seen the price at the pump increase due to international tensions, Dr. Smythe said this situation is a little different because of the current administration's goal to meet the Paris Climate Agreement.

"If they stick to their guns on climate, we won't see any additional domestic production."

The federal government does have reserves to help to depending on Russia's actions over the next few days, but dr. Smythe said it might not be enough.

"Don't be fooled. Releases of strategical reserves by the President aren't going to impact prices here. We need more pumping if this goes to an all scaled war."

Until then, price increases are something many drivers like O'Connor will have to battle in addition to the morning commute.

"It's something we'll have to live with right now but it's getting a little out of hand."