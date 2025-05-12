Gas prices in Florida drop to lowest point since 2023, AAA says

FLA. — Drivers in Florida are paying the lowest prices at the pump since December 2023, according to AAA.

AAA reports the statewide average dropped to $2.93 per gallon on Sunday, down 17 cents in just the past week and 54 cents compared to this time a year ago.

Why are prices dipping?

"Prices dipped due to fears that the trade war could trigger a recession and reduce fuel demand. However, reports of easing tensions pushed oil prices higher last week, which could result in rising prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.

The U.S. price for crude oil started last week at 57.13 per barrel and rose 5% to $61 by Friday, aligning with April's price levels. Gasoline futures also gained 9 cents.

Local Prices

Lee County: $2.88

Charlotte County: $2.84

Collier County: $3.02

You can find more specific local data on GasBuddy.

The most expensive places are metro markets like West Palm Beach at $3.09 per gallon, today. The least expensive metro markets include Panama City at $2.79.