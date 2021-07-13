Watch
Gas prices hit a record high

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 13, 2021
Gas prices have jumped to a record high this week, with the national average landing at $3.15 per gallon.

Prices in Southwest Florida have also jumped, AAA.com says four of our counties sit above $3 a gallon. Collier County is sitting at $3.08, DeSoto and Hendry sitting at $3.05 per gallon and Glades County at $3.00. Meanwhile, Lee and Charlotte counties are just under $3, sitting at about $2.95 a gallon.

In parts of California, gas prices are rising even higher, at $4.31. These prices are about a dollar higher than what we saw at this time last year.

