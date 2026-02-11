Gang member convicted for trafficking fentanyl, meth in Florida faces up to 120 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A member of the Sureños gang was convicted last week by a Hendry County jury for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine as part of a prison-based drug operation that flooded Florida communities with deadly narcotics.

Gang member faces 120 years for prison fentanyl operation in Florida

Franklin Guillen Lara was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He faces between 25 and 120 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the conviction in Fort Myers, highlighting the coordinated effort between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

"The conviction we announced today has a criminal alien facing between 25 and 120 years in prison for his involvement in a gang that pushed fentanyl into Florida communities," Uthmeier said. "Thanks to the coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement, another dangerous gang member is off the streets and behind bars with the other 24 defendants in this case."

Lara is a member of Sureños, also known as SUR-13, which is tied to the California-based prison gang, the Mexican Mafia.

Operation 13 Tiers targets prison-based drug network

The case stems from a 2022 investigation called Operation 13 Tiers, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hendry County Sheriff's Office, and Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The investigation revealed that incarcerated leaders of SUR-13 operated a drug trafficking operation from within Florida prisons. The gang sometimes worked with MS-13 and the Latin Kings, with their ruling body called the Mesa authorizing member requests to execute other inmates and continue drug distribution sourced from Mexico and California, the AG's Office said.

Using contraband cellphones, SUR-13 members contacted each other from different prisons throughout the state, including facilities in Brevard, Charlotte, Holmes, and Miami-Dade counties. Gang members also maintained contact with area drug dealers outside the prisons to facilitate drug shipments and deliveries.

"Bringing all 25 members of this criminal network to justice took years of relentless investigative work and unwavering partnership," said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson. "FDLE is proud to stand with the Office of Statewide Prosecution in ensuring that every individual responsible for flooding our communities with deadly fentanyl is held accountable."

Massive drug seizure

Authorities seized more than 50 pounds of fentanyl, 380 pounds of methamphetamines, approximately five pounds of cocaine, approximately one pound of oxycodone, one pound of black tar heroin, and a half pound of morphine during the investigation.

Investigators found that Lara conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction, delivering two ounces of methamphetamine and two ounces of fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement confidential informant.

John Yancey, HSI Resident Agent in Charge in Fort Myers, emphasized the commitment to dismantling violent criminal organizations.

"This case demonstrates the commitment of Homeland Security Investigations to collaborate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to dismantle violent criminal organizations that threaten the safety of our communities," Yancey said. "HSI Tampa will continue to pursue those who traffic dangerous drugs and engage in gang activity, regardless of where they operate."

25 defendants face 64 felony counts

Twenty-five defendants were charged with 64 total felony counts, including racketeering, trafficking in various controlled substances, conspiracy charges, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder to further the interests of a criminal gang, and directing the activities of a criminal gang. Each count is a first-degree felony or higher.

The defendants include Hugo E. Cruz, Carlos H. Martinez, Rachel Gonzalez, Adolfo Magana Jr., Brayn L. Trejo, Dennis A. Perkins, Reba B. Perkins, Juan Carlos Cruz, Joseph W. Whitehead Jr., Juan S. Guijosa Jr., Omar Hernandez, Valentin Gomez, Esmeralda Guevara, Andres Bustamante, Johnny Cisnero, Jose Francisco Ramirez, Ruben Quinones, Efren Berumen, Jonathan Martinez, Stephanie Martinez, Thomas E. Busby II, Mary Osorio, Jose F. Martinez, and Gregory Enegess.

Another SUR-13 member, Valentin Gomez, pleaded guilty to armed trafficking in amphetamine, armed trafficking in fentanyl, and armed trafficking in cocaine on Jan. 30. All three charges are life felonies. Investigators found that Gomez operated a stash house where gangs often hide drugs, money, and firearms.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to arrest the final defendant from the initial 25 targeted during Operation 13 Tiers. Efren Berumen was arrested in Osceola County on Feb. 7.

Gomez will be sentenced on March 3, and Lara will be sentenced on March 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.