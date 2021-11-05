Gamers getting ready to raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Golisano Children's Hospital will have a chance to receive some big help from a few gamers this weekend.

It's called National Game Day, and the event will be taking place for 25 hours, due to daylight savings.

Around 50 gamers will be taking part in raising money for the Children's Hospital, by playing and streaming video games.

At the end of the weekend, they hope to raise $70,000.

Many members like Brian Furhman saw an opportunity to help kids in need.

"Yes this is a gaming thing and yes we are going to be playing for 24 hours," said Brian Furhman. "We're going to be doing some wacky things for donations while we are on air. But, it all matters what we're doing for the kids. At the end of the day, that's what we're looking for."

Once again, that event will be taking place on saturday, starting at 11 A.M.

You can watch the livestream on Twitch.com.