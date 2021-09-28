Watch
Gabby Petito's parents to conduct press conference this afternoon in New York

Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)<br/>
Gabby Petito
NORTH PORT, Fla. — In just a few hours, we'll be hearing from the parents of Gabby Petito.

This is the first time we're hearing from Gabby's parents since her body was located in a state park in Wyoming more than a week ago. At this time, it is unclear to what Gabby's parents will be speaking about. Meanwhile, we have not heard from the parents of Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is currently missing.

Laundrie's parents have been laying low this week, refraining from questions from media and staying within their home. Earlier this morning, the two were seen leaving the house in a red pickup truck. That pickup truck, along with a camper and Brian's silver Ford Mustang, has been parked in the driveway all week.

Since Laundrie's disappearance two weeks ago, all eyes have turned on the once quiet neighborhood in North Port. Protesters have gathered outside the home on a day-to-day basis, demanding one thing - answers.

The Laundrie family attorney - Steve Bertolino - released a statement regarding the speculation being directed toward Brian's parents. Saying they, "Do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him."

Brian Laundrie disappeared after returning home alone from a cross country trip with his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Petito's body was discovered a week ago in a Wyoming National Park. Crews are continuing their search of the nearby Carlton Reserve, looking for any sign or trace of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has been named by authorities as a person of interest in Petito's death.

We're also hearing from the Collier County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, who says there was some concern that a large presence in South Naples this morning was related to the search for Laundrie. They tell us that it is not.

In the meantime, the public is asked to share any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

