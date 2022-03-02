FWC voting on Goliath Grouper harvest proposal

FORT MYERS, florida — It's a big deal in the state of Florida, because it's been 32 years since fisherman have been given the opportunity to harvest these giant beast.

Goliath Groupers can get up to 800 pounds and can be over 8 feet long.

Which, makes them pretty desirable.

If this is something that is peaking your interest, then here's some things you need to know.

If the board decides to approve this new fishing order, then that will allow a harvest of 200 Goliath Grouper every year.But if you're fishing in Everglades national park, then that number is only 50.

Anyone can apply for the application.

Applications are $10 and the permit fee is $150 for residents and $500 for non-residents if you are awarded a spot.

This policy will begin on March 1st of next year and run till March 31st.

Of course, this will only happen, if the board agrees to go forward with this.

