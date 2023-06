NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) a call was received right before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday regarding a missing swimmer.

Units from Cape Coral Fire Department, Fort Myers Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, and the FWC are actively assisting in the search. The swimmer went missing in the water near North Shore Park.

This is developing and additional updates will be provided when available.