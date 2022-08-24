FWC seeks public comment on gopher tortoise permitting guidelines

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission extends temporary deviations from the Gopher Tortoise permitting guidelines in Executive Order 21-27.

The executive order, which is now in effect, does not provide any blanket authorizations nor does it reduce or eliminate the need for permitting.

FWC wants to hear from the public regarding revisions to the Gopher Tortoise Permitting Guidelines, which provide the framework for gopher tortoise conservation in Florida.

Proposed revisions to the guidelines would encourage the relocation of gopher tortoises to protected areas and clearly define roles and responsibilities in the relocation process.

Public webinars will be held on September 7, 8:30-10:30 a.m., and September 14, 3-4:30 p.m. to present the revisions and other information in the guidelines.

Participants will have a chance to ask questions during the webinars. For information on how to join, visit FWC's website.

Written comments will be accepted on FWC's website from August 24 through September 23.

The executive order is in place for 60 days, beginning on February 16, 2022. The need to extend the Order, and the temporary provisions provided therein, will be evaluated towards the end of this 60-day period.