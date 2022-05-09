FWC says 24 year old died in an accident on the Caloosahatchee River

FORT MYERS, FLA — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms a 24 year old died in an accident on the Caloosahatchee River.

FWC says this happened around 5:30p.m. on Saturday when they got a call for a single vessel boating accident on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. Adding the paddle craft was being operated by a 24-year-old male from Indiana, when he fell into the water.

When responders arrived - that male was recovered from the water but found deceased. FWC says the male was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the accident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with Lee County Sheriff's Office and Iona McGregor Fire Department all responded to the scene on Sunday.

FWC sent an email to FOX 4 stating, "All of the members of the FWC want to express their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased."

The FWC would like to take this opportunity to remind all boaters enjoying Florida’s waterways to do so safely. Please wear your life jacket and maintain a 360-degree awareness at all times while boating.

For more boating safety tips, visit MyFWC.com/boating.