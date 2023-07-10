FWC returns over 200 marine life species to water

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission returned over 200 marine life species to the water.

The FWC says they received numerous tips about people taking excessive amounts of marine life officers issued 18 criminal citations and multiple warnings.

The FWC says while residents are shell-seeking they should pay attention to whether an organism is living in the shell, because if there is there is a limit to how many shells you can take.

According to the FWC, there are harvest limits for all marine life, so if you see a shell with a creature using it as its home, your best bet is to leave it alone.

Thanks in advance for your help in conserving our diverse marine life so it will be here for future generations to enjoy.

To find out more harvest regulations visit https://myfwc.com/fis.../saltwater/recreational/marine-life/

