FWC releases updated panther mortality numbers

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released updated numbers on Florida panther deaths in 2023.

As of June 9, 2023, five Florida panthers have been killed by vehicle collisions this year.

The latest death happened on June 9 in Collier County on State Road 29. The panther was a five to seven month old female, according to FWC.

Of the five deaths this year, four were in Collier County. One was in Hendry County.

Panther deaths are down from last year. As of May 2022, 17 panthers had been killed, a majority of which were caused by vehicles.

You can report injured or dead panthers to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida in areas where panthers are known to cross.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.