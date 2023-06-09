FWC offers license-free freshwater fishing this weekend

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing this weekend for free.
FWC says the license-free freshwater fishing weekend offers a chance to enjoy the outdoors and catch some fish.
Here are two things to keep in mind when fishing license-free:
- All bag limits, size limits, and fishing regulations still apply.
- Anglers must follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons, and closures.
Anglers should review the regulations before heading out on the water.