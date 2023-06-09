FWC offers license-free freshwater fishing this weekend

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is inviting Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing this weekend for free.

FWC says the license-free freshwater fishing weekend offers a chance to enjoy the outdoors and catch some fish.

Here are two things to keep in mind when fishing license-free:



All bag limits, size limits, and fishing regulations still apply.

Anglers must follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons, and closures.

Anglers should review the regulations before heading out on the water.