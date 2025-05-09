Watch Now
FWC is looking into a reported bear spotting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A neighborhood in Lee County is concerned after multiple people believe they saw a large black bear in the McGregor Reserve area.

One neighbor sent this photo to our team Friday morning, noting that they are particularly nervous given a bear attack in Collier County, this week. The photo shows a possible bear in the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery. This is close to Summerlin Road and Colonial Boulevard, which is a populated area. Neighbors said it has since left the cemetery, and jumped a fence near homes.

They tell us, no one in that community has seen a bear in 15 years.

The funeral home tells Fox 4 they had not been alerted. FWC tells us they will look into this.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the area to confirm more details. Stay tuned for updates.

