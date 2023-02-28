FWC is conducting a prescribed burn at Lake Okeechobee this week

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District plan to conduct a prescribed burn on the north side of Lake Okeechobee this week.

All burn activities will be reviewed and authorized by the Florida Forest Service. The burn area will be on the northwest marsh and will be approximately 200 acres.

FWC plans to conduct the burn under wind and weather conditions that minimize smoke for neighboring towns and roads. Trails through the march might be limited during the burn for safety reasons.

If the prescribed burn needs to be rescheduled it will be conducted in the near future. Ecologically prescribed burns help improve habitat for fish, waterfowl, wading birds, the endangered wildlife populations.

For more information, contact the FWC’s Okeechobee Field Office at 863-462-5190.