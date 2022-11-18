FWC extends deadline for vessel removal waivers

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision has extended the deadline for waivers for unsalvageable vessels following Hurricane Ian through the end of December.

FWC said boat owners are still encouraged to personally hire a company to remove their vessels in the safest way possible. However, owners who don't have the means to do so can release ownership of a displaced vessel through the waiver process.

For those who complete a waiver, FWC will complete removal and destruction of the vessel. Owners will not be charged for removal costs.

To begin the waiver process, or to report a displaced vessel, contact the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600.