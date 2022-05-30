FWC confirms one person injured after ejected from boat and struck by propeller

LEE COUNTY, FLA — On Sunday a boating accident occurred as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 4 people were on a 20-foot boat and one person was ejected from that boat and struck by the propeller.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

FWC received the call regarding a single boat accident with injuries around 5 o'clock on Sunday in Lee County near Flamingo Bay in Pine Island Sound.

The FWC and Lee County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the boating accident.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The FWC is actively investigating this boating accident. Stay with FOX 4 as we will continue to update you with the latest.