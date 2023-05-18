FWC announces 2023 Lionfish Challenge

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the 2023 Lionfish Challenge will begin on June 1.

The challenge is a free, summer-long event open to recreational and commercial competitors of all ages around the state of Florida.

Lionfish are an invasive species causing negative impacts to Florida's ecosystems. The Lionfish Challenge aims to remove as many lionfish from the water as possible.

In previous years, more than 165,000 lionfish have been removed as a part of the challenge.

The challenge runs through October 1. Participants will compete in either the commercial or the recreational division, with grand prizes to the top competitors in each division.

Prizes will be awarded in four tiers, plus a military prize awarded to the top military/veteran competitor.

For more information, visit FWCreefrangers.com.