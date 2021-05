LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be hosting a joint safety operation on Tuesday, May 25.

In light of National Safe Boating Week and Memorial Day weekend, the agencies are partnering to ensure all residents and visitors are safe on the waterways of Lee County.

You can follow the Sheriffs Office for a tweet along @leehseriff for a front-row seat as deputies patrol the area starting at 9 am.