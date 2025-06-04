Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FWC: 7-year-old found safe after going missing while paddleboarding

fwc
FWC
fwc
Posted
and last updated

OKALOOSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy who went missing while paddleboarding near Rocky Creek in Bluewater Bay has been found safe after an extensive multi-agency search effort.

The child disappeared on June 2 while paddleboarding in the area of State Road 293. He was found about 1.5 miles upstream after navigating through a creek filled with submerged trees and obstacles, according to FWC.

Screenshot 2025-06-04 060123.png

Multiple agencies participated in the search, including the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, North Bay Fire Department, and Eglin Air Force Base.

When rescuers found the boy, his first question was, "Do you have any food?"

The child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is reported to be doing well.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.