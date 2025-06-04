FWC: 7-year-old found safe after going missing while paddleboarding

OKALOOSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy who went missing while paddleboarding near Rocky Creek in Bluewater Bay has been found safe after an extensive multi-agency search effort.

The child disappeared on June 2 while paddleboarding in the area of State Road 293. He was found about 1.5 miles upstream after navigating through a creek filled with submerged trees and obstacles, according to FWC.

FWC / Okaloosa Sheriff's Office

Multiple agencies participated in the search, including the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, North Bay Fire Department, and Eglin Air Force Base.

When rescuers found the boy, his first question was, "Do you have any food?"

The child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is reported to be doing well.